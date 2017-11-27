Wasilla businessman reports shot fired from car he followed

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla businessman says he was shot at as he followed a suspicious vehicle.

Ronald Causa tells troopers a suspicious car was spotted early Sunday morning at his car care business off Knik-Goose Bay Road. Cause reported the car to troopers and drove to the property to investigate.

Causa says he followed the suspicious vehicle to a road east of the city, where it turned and drove toward him.

Causa says that as the car passed, the driver fired a gun at his vehicle.

Anchorage police later stopped the suspicious car and took the driver into custody. He was jailed in Anchorage. Online court documents listing charges were not immediately available Monday morning.

