WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A 55-year-old Wasilla man died in a weekend motorcycle crash.

Alaska State Troopers say Donovan Hoppe lost control entering a curve and was thrown from this bike.

Troopers took a call on the single-vehicle accident just before midnight Saturday.

The crash occurred northwest of Wasilla near Beverly Lake.

Hoppe died at the scene.

