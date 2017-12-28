Wasilla man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a Wasilla teenager.

KTVA reports Damien Peterson changed his plea Thursday in the death of 16-year-old Frank Woodford.

Prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree murder and criminally negligent homicide.

Woodford was with Peterson and another teenager, Austin Barrett, at a Wasilla home when he was shot in the chest.

Woodford before he died told responders that he had not shot himself as Peterson told investigators.

Troopers initially found no conclusive signs of foul play but reopened the investigation after the murder of another local teen, David Grunwald. Barrett is charged with kidnapping and murder in that case.

A prosecutor says Peterson faces presumptive sentencing range of five to nine years at his May 9 sentencing.

