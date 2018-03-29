ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man killed in a three-car Parks Highway crash south of Wasilla was a 77-year-old resident of Big Lake.

Wasilla police say Edward Swanson was a passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Donna Swanson of Big Lake that was struck by a driver who ran a red light.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the highway’s intersection with Church Road.

Wasilla police say 28-year-old Glen Hamilton III did not stop for the traffic signal, entered the highway at high speed and struck Swanson’s car and a pickup driven by 44-year-old Rene Grant.

Edward Swanson died at the scene.

Hamilton was taken into custody on warrants for vehicle theft and failure to appear in burglary, theft and assault cases.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

The post Wasilla police release name of man killed in highway crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.