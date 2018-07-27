Wildfire in eastern Alaska grows; hot, dry weather continues
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A wildfire burning in remote eastern Alaska has grown to nearly 19 square miles (49 sq. kilometers).

Hot, dry and windy weather helped expand the fire burning 38 miles (61 kilometers) southeast of Tok  and 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southwest of Northway.

The fire began Monday and by Tuesday was estimated at 7.3 square miles (19 sq. kilometers). It’s burning through an area where black spruce is the main fuel.

A helicopter Wednesday shuttled crews to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cabin 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) southeast of the fire and two Native allotments.

Crews planned to cut saw lines and set up hoses, pumps and sprinklers to be used if the fire approached.

Warm, dry weather is expected through the weekend.

