WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A 35-year-old Wasilla man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway.

William Brucher is jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.

Alaska State Troopers say Brucher shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday was driving a sport utility vehicle west on the highway near Skip Circle when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a second SUV vehicle head-on.

A passenger in the eastbound SUV, 42-year-old Brandy Reed, was trapped by the crash.

Emergency responders extricated Reed and transported her to Mat-Su Regional Hospital, where she died.

Others in the SUV were treated and released at the hospital.

Troopers say the crash investigation continues.

The post Woman dies in crash of SUVs on Palmer-Wasilla Highway appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.