JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A mother and daughter died in a crash after their car left the roadway south of Wrangell.

Two other children were injured and waited nearly 18 hours before a bicyclist reported the crash.

The Juneau Empire reports 32-year-old Rainie Doak and her 7-year-old daughter Stacy died in the crash.

Wrangell Police Chief Doug MCloskey says the two injured girls, ages 12 and 3, were flown to Seattle for treatment.

McCloskey says no one in the car wore a seat belt and all were ejected as it flipped down an embankment.

The crash occurred around midnight June 10. The bicyclist spotted the car off the road and police arrived shortly before 6 p.m. June 11.

McCloskey says the rare fatal crash was Wrangell’s third in 26 years.

—

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The post Wrangell car crash kills mother, daughter; 2 girls injured appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.