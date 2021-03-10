      Weather Alert

$1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package Headed To President Biden’s Desk

Mar 10, 2021 @ 10:26am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office.

The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

#Trending
Metallica Celebrate 'Master of Puppets' Anniversary, Perform Battery on Colbert
Mass vaccine sites opening soon in Atlanta, Cleveland
Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms
Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death