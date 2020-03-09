1 person dead after Alaska State Trooper-involved shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident Sunday night in the western portion of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Troopers in a web posting say they responded to a call to an unspecified location about a domestic disturbance. Troopers didn’t provide many details of the incident, but reported just before 8 p.m., the on-scene trooper reported shots had been fired. The posting says, “Ultimately, a subject on scene was reported deceased.” The trooper or troopers involved were put on mandatory 72-hour leave, per department policy, and then will be identified.