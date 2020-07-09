      Weather Alert

1 person dies, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Homer

Jul 8, 2020 @ 6:19pm

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Officials say one person died and two others were rescued after their boat capsized near Homer Wednesday. Harbor officials say a 14-foot skiff carrying three people overturned near Gull Island in the mouth of a bay popular for salmon dipnetting. Harbormaster Bryan Hawkins says tide currents and winds can make traveling in the area dangerous. The Homer News reports that boats in the area responded to the scene. Lt. Ryan Browning of the Homer Police Department confirmed the one man who was taken to a hospital later died.

