      Weather Alert

1 person killed, another injured in Anchor Point house fire

Nov 29, 2021 @ 1:19pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One person has died and another injured in a house fire on the Kenai Peninsula.

The local fire department found the home in Anchor Point fully engulfed in flame when they arrived Thursday evening.

One person was found dead inside the house, Alaska State Troopers said. A second resident was found at a nearby home, and was flown to Seattle for medical treatment.

The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anchor Point is located about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

#Trending
All 3 Men Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Convicted Of Murder
Jury Reaches Verdict In Arbery Case
3 Shot In Fight At North Carolina Mall
Stocks Sink On New COVID Variant; Dow Loses 905 Points
Alaska governor undergoes successful shoulder surgery
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On