10-Year-Old Plays Music To Shelter Dogs To Ease Their Anxiety

Yuvi is 10-years-old and loves to go to Houston Pets Alive shelter once a week with his keyboard to play music for the dogs. It’s a shelter that takes in animals from other shelters to save them from being euthanized with hopes of finding them a forever home.

The dogs responded by getting quiet when he plays, and the shelter knew they were on to something! Yuvi wants to take the program nationwide and feels lucky he can have a positive impact on the animals by easing their anxiety!