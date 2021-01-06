      Weather Alert

$10K Pay Day Contest Rules

Jan 6, 2021 @ 4:47am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL $10K PAY DAY CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE $10K PAY DAY CONTEST 

https://bit.ly/10kPayDayRules

#Trending
Trump Supporters Storm Capitol's Steps; Police Evacuate Congress
Wisconsin Hospital Worker Arrested For Spoiling Vaccine Doses
Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights
Man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club
Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe