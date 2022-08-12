KWHL KWHL Logo
Brad
10:00am - 2:00pm

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro

August 12, 2022 10:25AM AKDT
Share

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) – Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage killing 11 people on the streets before being shot dead.

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, Friday in the city of Cetinje near the seat of the former royal government.

The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation. RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children.

Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to a hospital in Podgorica.

Recently Played

The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin|
12:01pm
Shotgun BluesVolbeat|
11:57am
Never Too LateThree Days Grace|
11:47am
Tired Of WinningNothing More|
11:44am
Tired Of WinningNothing More|
11:44am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video