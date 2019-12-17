11 senators ask Purdue Pharma not to give CEO a bonus
WASHINGTON (AP) – A group of U.S. senators is asking OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma not to award its CEO a bonus next year.
The 11 senators are all Democrats and include four who are running for president.
They say in a letter Tuesday that Connecticut-based drugmaker is more interested in selling drugs than in boosting public health.
Two dozen states opposed a bonus for CEO Craig Landau at a hearing earlier this month.
Purdue says an incentive is needed for him to guide the company through bankruptcy as it tries to resolve 2,700 lawsuits over the nation’s deadly opioid crisis.