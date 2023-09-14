12-Year-Old Uses CPR Skills He Learned From “Stranger Things” To Save His Therapist

Jason Piquette has been working with 12-year-old Austen MacMillan for three years as his behavioral therapist in Florida. They were swimming in the family pool when Piquette wanted to see how long he could hold his breath underwater. That’s when Austen quickly realized something was wrong and pulled Piquette to shallow end of the pool.

He ran to try to find help but couldn’t, so he started CPR thanks to what he saw in an episode of “Stranger Things”.