13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Oct 8, 2020 @ 10:21am

By ED WHITE Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Six people have been charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. Separately, seven more people have been charged with trying to target police and the Michigan Capitol. The FBI says in a court filing that four had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.” The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all.” The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the plot. U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says the men are “violent extremists.”

