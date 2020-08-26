      Weather Alert

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Aug 26, 2020 @ 10:17am

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A white, 17-year-old police admirer has been arrested in the killing of two people during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha. Two people were killed Tuesday night in an attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

