$1M bail set for Lancaster police shooting demonstrators

Sep 15, 2020 @ 10:53am

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
Bail for seven of 13 people behind bars on allegations of committing crimes while participating in a civil disturbance in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been set for $1 million. The eight for whom charging documents were available Tuesday are accused of being instigators during demonstrations over the fatal police shooting of an armed man. Authorities say the protests degenerated into rioting that damaged Lancaster’s police headquarters and produced an arson fire that blocked a downtown intersection. The protests concerned the shooting death by police of a Ricardo Munoz, whose sister had called authorities in hopes of having him involuntarily committed.

