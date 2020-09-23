      Weather Alert

1st deadly grizzly attack recorded in nation’s largest park

Sep 23, 2020 @ 9:03am

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) –
A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s the first-recorded grizzly attack death in the nation’s largest national park. Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday, attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage. The two were on a 10-day moose hunt. The hunter’s identity has not been released pending an investigation.

