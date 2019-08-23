      Weather Alert

2 boys in custody for alleged Juneau school shooting threat

Aug 23, 2019 @ 11:27am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Police in Juneau say two 13-year-old boys were arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting.

The Juneau Police Department in a release say the boys were taken to a local youth detention center on felony charges of second-degree terroristic threatening.

The release states that police received a report Wednesday night of the alleged threat made by two students against a Juneau middle school.

Police say the boys were in custody for questioning before classes began Thursday. They say the school is safe and that they and the school district take all reports of threats seriously.

Police provided little information about the alleged threat, including whether the boys had stockpiled weapons or ammunition. A police spokesman didn’t immediately return messages to The Associated Press.

