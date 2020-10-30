2 charged in Alaska in connection to white supremacist gang
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two people in Alaska have been charged in connection with violent crimes tied to a prison-based white supremacist gang. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Justin Eaton of Anchorage and Felicia King of Wasilla were added to an existing indictment for what prosecutors say was a wide-ranging racketeering enterprise born out of an allegiance to the gang named 1488. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska said Wednesday King was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the beating, kidnapping and killing of gang member Michael Staton in August 2017.