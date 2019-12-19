2 charged in theft of ATM from Hydaburg credit union
HYDABURG, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say two men have been charged with stealing an ATM from a credit union in the southeast Alaska community of Hydaburg.
Thirty-one-year-old David Natkong-Carle is charged with burglary, felony theft and criminal mischief and 24-year-old William Carle is charged with felony theft and criminal mischief.
Both men are represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not respond Thursday to an email request for comment.
Troopers before business hours on Dec. 12 receive a report that someone had burglarized the Tongass Federal Credit Union branch office and stolen an ATM. Damage to the building was estimated at $5,000.