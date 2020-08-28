      Weather Alert

2 killed in midair collision over Fairbanks airstrip

Aug 28, 2020 @ 10:58am

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say two people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided over an airstrip in Fairbanks. One plane was a Piper Super Cub flown by 73-year-old Larry Dalrymple of Fairbanks, and the other was a Cessna 172 flown by 52-year-old Shane E. Bennett, also of Fairbanks. Troopers say Bennett was killed in the crash, and Dalrymple was seriously injured. Troopers say a passenger in the Cessna was also killed. Another passenger has life-threatening injuries.

