2 men found dead in west Anchorage may have shot each other

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two men found dead on a west-side Anchorage street may have shot each other.

Anchorage police Monday say their preliminary investigation found that the two men had met inside a truck Sunday afternoon to discuss the sale of a gun.

Police say they apparently got into an argument and shot each other. Their names and ages have not been released.

Police responding to shots fired around 5:10 p.m. found both men dead.

One man was found inside a vehicle parked on west 29th Avenue and another was outside the vehicle.

Officers stopped a vehicle on nearby Northern Lights Boulevard and questioned the driver. Police say he was not involved in the shooting and was released.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Warmer-than-normal water mass emerges in Gulf of Alaska Trial underway for North Pole father charged in son’s death Anchorage students return to class after earthquake break Fairbanks police say officer stole money from lost wallet Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump Thursday Ketchikan city officials mull cruise passenger fee ruling
Comments