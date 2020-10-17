2 men missing after their gold mining dredge overturns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A search is underway in Alaska for two men who went missing after their gold mining boat overturned. Nome Fire Department Chief Jim West Jr. says three men were aboard the dredge on Thursday as it made its way back to Nome’s harbor in western Alaska. The boat became caught up in 30 mph winds and flipped. West says one man made it to shore with a life raft. The other two were in the boat the last time they were seen. All three were described by officials as men in their 60s who have been mining in the area for a few years.