2-year-old girl dies in mobile home fire west of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in a mobile home just outside the city limits of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers say the University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department at about 4:15 a.m. Monday took a call of a home fire at Gold Rush Estates, a mobile home park west of Fairbanks.

The temperature was 36 degrees below zero (-37.78 Celsius).

A man and a woman escaped from the burning home but reported the girl inside. Her body was found in a bedroom.

An autopsy is planned.

A deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.