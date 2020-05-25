2020 Anchorage Remembers: Memorial Day Ceremony
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz cancelled the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday out of caution due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. They did however record a Memorial Day ceremony over the weekend.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Installation Commander Colonel Patricia Csànk, offer words of remembrance against a backdrop with the downtown Veterans Memorial on Anchorage’s downtown Delaney Park Strip. The video concludes with wreath-laying by Mayor Berkowitz and MOA Military and Veterans Affairs Commission Vice Chair Chris Nelson, and by Col. Csànk and JBER’s senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Lee Mills.