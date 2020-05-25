      Weather Alert

2020 Anchorage Remembers: Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25, 2020 @ 12:23pm

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz cancelled the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday out of caution due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. They did however record a Memorial Day ceremony over the weekend.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Installation Commander Colonel Patricia Csànk, offer words of remembrance against a backdrop with the downtown Veterans Memorial on Anchorage’s downtown Delaney Park Strip. The video concludes with wreath-laying by Mayor Berkowitz and MOA Military and Veterans Affairs Commission Vice Chair Chris Nelson, and by Col. Csànk and JBER’s senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Lee Mills.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand