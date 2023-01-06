KWHL KWHL Logo

2023 Golden Globe Nominees

January 6, 2023 6:11AM AKST
Share
2023 Golden Globe Nominees

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on NBC and Peacock. Five nominees were announced Monday in 27 categories.

Austin Butler is up for Best Performance By An Actor – Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal in “Elvis”. He’ll be up against Brendan Fraser, who is getting lots of attention for his role in “Whale”, and Hugh Jackman in “The Son.” Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope are the other Best Actor contenders.

For the ladies, Cate Blanchett is nominated for Tar, against Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana De Armas (as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

See the entire list of nominees HERE.

Recently Played

DaylightShinedown|
12:00pm
FamousPuddle Of Mudd|
11:57am
SuperchargedAyron Jones |
11:54am
Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
11:46am
One Of Those DaysOzzy Osbourne|
11:42am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
4

Doctor Saves TWO People Running In the Same Half Marathon
5

Some Of The Best Feel Good Stories Of The Year