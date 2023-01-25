2023 Running of the Reindeer!

Alaska’s wackiest race is back Saturday, March 4th at corner of 4th and G street! Get registered in one of the four different heats at FurRondy.net.

Present by Alaska Communications, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and Alaska’s Rock!

Saturday, March 04, 2023 @ 4 p.m.

$35/Person

4th Ave between H and D St

MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER!

Register day of the race from noon to 4 pm at the Dena’ina Center

Week of Bib Pickup and late entry:

Wed – Friday, March 1-3 at the 4th Ave Market Place 333 W 4th Ave (Blue Mall on 4th) from Noon – 6 pm. – Please use the 3rd Ave Parking Lot for BiB pick-up access

Late bib pickup & registration: Sat, March 4th at the Dena’ina Center, 600 West 7th Ave.