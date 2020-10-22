      Weather Alert

2nd group of judges blocks Trump order on House seats count

Oct 22, 2020 @ 9:09am

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
For the second time in two months, a panel of federal judges has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted during the process of divvying up congressional seats by state. The latest decision came Thursday from a panel of three district judges in California. The California judges went further than last month’s ruling by a panel of three federal judges in New York by saying that Trump’s order violated the constitution. The New York judges ignored the question of its constitutionality. The Trump administration has appealed the New York decision to the Supreme Court.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus