3 Anchorage theaters to shut as chain closes down nationwide

Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The temporary closure of a nationwide movie theater chain is expected to result in the indefinite closure of three theaters in Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reported a trio of Regal Cinemas theaters in the city are scheduled to close Thursday. Regal, part of the Cineworld Group, said in a statement it will suspend all operations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom beginning Thursday. Regal is the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. and initially closed its locations throughout the country in March in accordance with health mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19.

