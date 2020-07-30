      Weather Alert

3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

Jul 30, 2020 @ 10:38am

By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Three former presidents are in attendance at John Lewis’ funeral as he is mourned, revered and celebrated as an American hero at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The private funeral began Thursday morning after nearly a week of mourning that took him from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation’s capital of Washington to his final resting place in his home of Atlanta. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. In an essay that he asked to be published on the day of his funeral, Lewis urged others to continue to seek justice. Former President Barack Obama called Lewis “a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance.”

