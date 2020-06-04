3 Nikiski Fire Department members test positive for COVID-19
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Three members of the Nikiski Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight others are in quarantine pending test results. That’s according to a spokesperson for the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The borough’s emergency management office says testing has been conducted for all department personnel. The borough says personnel from other departments have agreed to help the Nikiski department. KSRM radio reports the local public health department is investigating the cases as part of efforts to determine whether others may need to be tested.