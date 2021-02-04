      Weather Alert

3 overdue hikers found dead after avalanche

Feb 4, 2021 @ 9:11am

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of three overdue hikers have been found in the debris of an avalanche slide. Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of Thomas Devine of Chugiak, Matthew Nyman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Edward Watson of Miami were recovered near Bear Mountain.  The three had gone for a hike on Tuesday. When they didn’t return, they were reported overdue. Troopers and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group began a ground search Wednesday, when they ran across what appeared to be a recent avalanche. The bodies of the three men were found in the slide area.

 

