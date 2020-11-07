      Weather Alert

3 quakes shake Anchorage, but no damage reports

Nov 7, 2020 @ 2:00pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Anchorage and its northern suburbs, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later. The third earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m. All three quakes were centered about 20 miles north of Anchorage. It was felt in in the greater Anchorage area and 45 miles north, in Wasilla.

 

