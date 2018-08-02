3 vehicles wrecked in Seward Highway truck theft, carjacking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 41-year-old man suspected of auto theft and carjacking is being held at the Anchorage jail.

Lance Harrington of Utqiagvik is charged with robbery, vehicle theft and assault. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Alaska State Troopers say Harrington stole a pickup Tuesday in Anchorage, drove recklessly south on the Seward Highway and rammed a sport utility vehicle with five people inside at a Turnagain Pass pullout.

Troopers say Harrington then threatened a Palmer driver with a metal bar and carjacked his pickup.

After driving south at high speed, Harrington skidded into a ditch and hit a culvert, causing the pickup to roll multiple times. Harrison was ejected.

Troopers say he attempted another carjacking but was arrested.

The stolen pickups and the SUV were demolished.

