31 cruise ships scheduled to visit Kodiak next year

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Officials say 31 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Kodiak next year, the most vessels the Alaska city has seen in a single year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the last cruise ship of the season docked in Kodiak last week, bringing the 2018 total to 19 vessels.

Discover Kodiak Director Aimee Williams says “word is getting out” about what coastal Alaska has to offer, leading to the tourism increase.

She says Kodiak provides an authentic experience that attracts visitors.

The largest cruise ship to dock in Kodiak will also occur next year as Cunard Line’s Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to visit in May, likely bringing more than 2,000 passengers to the city.

Williams says the influx of people brings economic benefits across the city.

