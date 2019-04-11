36 Years Ago: Dave Mustaine was Fired From Metallica

April 11th, 1983 was a bad day on the job for guitarist Dave Mustaine.  His band mates in Metallica decided to toss him from the band because he drank too much.

His firing came after the entire band had already been renamed “Alcholica” in rock circles for their affinity for booze.

Mustaine has said that the band told him he wouldn’t be taking a flight home after a gig.  Instead, Metallica gave Mustaine a ticket for a bus ride home that was to leave in an hour.

Although fired from what would become one of metal’s most legendary acts, Mustaine carried on forming Megadeth almost immediately after losing his Metallica gig.

