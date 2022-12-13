KWHL KWHL Logo

December 13, 2022 2:00AM AKST
It’s the worst when your flight is canceled and you still have a long journey to get to your destination. A mechanical issue forced Frontier Airlines to nix the flight and the next available wasn’t for 48 hours!

That’s the situation 13 strangers found themselves in at the Orlando, Florida airport. So they decided to band together and rent a 15-passenger fan to drive 650 miles together to Knoxville, Tennessee. And why not post the journey on TikTok, and watch it go viral along the way??

Each person had a specific reason and time to be in Knoxville.  One student had finals, another family was supposed to visit the University of Tennessee and had a scheduled interview, and another was giving a keynote speech! They all made it on time! And they are already planning a reunion!

