3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death

Mar 5, 2021 @ 9:56am

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death. A three-judge panel said Friday that the trial judge erred when he rejected a motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel says Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of another former officer, Mohamed Noor, in a different case. The appeals court sent Chauvin’s case back for a ruling consistent with its decision on Noor. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Chauvin’s trial.

 

