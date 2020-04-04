3rd Iditarod champion, ‘Yukon Fox,’ dies at 79

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Emmitt Peters Sr., an Alaska Native who won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as a rookie in 1975, has died at age 79 in his home village of Ruby. Alaska State Troopers say Peters died Thursday of natural causes. Peters, an Athabascan, was nicknamed the “Yukon Fox” after his victory in the 1975 race, only the third contest in the 1,000-mile race. Iditarod spokesman Chas St. George said Peters’ family is planning a celebration of his life for late summer or early fall, depending on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.