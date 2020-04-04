      Weather Alert

3rd Iditarod champion, ‘Yukon Fox,’ dies at 79

Apr 3, 2020 @ 5:18pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Emmitt Peters Sr., an Alaska Native who won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as a rookie in 1975, has died at age 79 in his home village of Ruby. Alaska State Troopers say Peters died Thursday of natural causes. Peters, an Athabascan, was nicknamed the “Yukon Fox” after his victory in the 1975 race, only the third contest in the 1,000-mile race. Iditarod spokesman Chas St. George said Peters’ family is planning a celebration of his life for late summer or early fall, depending on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!
News from KFQD