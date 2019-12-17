4 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – A fourth person has died as storms continue to ravage the Southeast.
Kentucky State Police say crews were called out for a high water rescue Tuesday morning, and at least one person died.
The daylong swarm of tornadoes also killed one person in Louisiana and two in Alabama.
Officials say preliminary estimates Tuesday indicate at least 25 counties were hit and 150 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms and at least 14 tornadoes Monday.
South Georgia and northern Florida remain under a tornado watch.