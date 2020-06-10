6 additional ferry crew members test positive for virus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say six more crew members aboard the state ferry Tustumena have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven. The first positive case when an employee was tested Saturday in Dutch Harbor. The remaining 34 crew members and six passengers were tested Monday when the ferry arrived in Homer. The passengers and some crew members have left the ship, while other crew members will stay onboard. The ferry will be sanitized and return to service June 27. The state also reported the state’s first death from the coronavirus in more than a month. Alaska now has 11 deaths.