      Weather Alert

6 Western states blast Utah plan to tap Colorado River water

Sep 9, 2020 @ 11:44am

By SAM METZ Associated Press/Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Six states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River have rebuked a plan to build an underground pipeline to transport billions of gallons of water to Utah. In a joint letter Tuesday, water officials from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming urged the federal government to halt the approval process for the pipeline until the states could resolve concerns about the potential effect on future water supplies. Utah has the right to use additional river water under agreements between the states. But critics argue that diverting more water will jeopardize the river as it faces threats from persistent drought and climate change.

