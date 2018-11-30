7.0 Earthquake hits Anchorage area!

A 7.0 earthquake struck about 8 miles north of the Anchorage area this morning. We are on the air with all the information that you need.

There is major infrastructure damage all across the Anchorage as many homes and buildings have sustained some damage. If you do not need to drive, please stay off the roads and if you plan to or need to drive somewhere, please stay off your cell phone.

The Anchorage School District posted this message on their Twitter account: “We hope that everyone is safe after the earthquake. We are assessing building safety and damages now. We will update the community as new information comes in. In the meantime, parents and guardians, when you feel it is safe to do so, please pick your children up from school.”

Keep listening for the last earthquake. TSUNAMI WARNINGS ARE CANCELLED.