KWHL KWHL Logo

71-Year-Old Competes In Miss Texas USA Competition

June 27, 2024 7:04AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

And she looks UHMAZING.

71-year-old Marissa Teijo became the oldest contestant in Miss USA history when she competed in the Miss Texas pageant, something made possible due to changes in age limits and marital status.

For her, the best part of the pageant was seeing the reaction from women her age. “After the competition, she was told she was inspiring to woman of all ages. Her secret? Weight training, drink lots of water, don’t eat processed foods and use moisturizer!

Recently Played

I'Ll Stick AroundFoo Fighters
1:38pm
RemedySeether
1:35pm
RemedySeether
1:35pm
Getting Away With MurderPapa Roach
1:31pm
Feel Like That (W/Bradley Nowell & Stick Figure)Sublime
1:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49
2

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
3

Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A Movie Inspired By Her Guilty Pleasure
4

Environmentalists urge US to plan ‘phasedown’ of Alaska’s key oil pipeline amid climate concerns
5

Alaska serial killer who admitted to killing five people has died in an Indiana prison