8-Year-Old Gets Mom A Toy She Lost When She Was A Kid

GMA featured this viral video of a mom named Ruth opening a very special gift on Christmas morning from her 8-year-old son. He had asked her last year if she had ever lost a toy, and she told him the story of losing her favorite “American Girl” doll, Molly, when she was ten.

Her dad had passed away and she guessed Molly got lost when they moved. So her son worked with grandma to hunt down Molly.

Have you ever heard of anything so sweet???