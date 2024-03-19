8-Year-Old Wears Suits To School And Starts A New Trend

James Ramage of Chelsea, Maine, decided a few years ago, he wanted to dress for success. He started wearing suits to school…and now in the third grade, his classmates are doing it too!

To be honest, at first the kids thought it was a little strange. But now they are all in! Wednesdays are now “Dapper Wednesdays” where the kids can choose to dress up for school. Many say it makes them feel more grown up and ready for the day!

James just believes you should wear what makes you feel confident! Spoken like a true trendsetter!