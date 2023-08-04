KWHL KWHL Logo

87-Year-Old Retired Teacher Fends Off Intruder With Snacks

August 4, 2023 2:42AM AKDT
 An 87-year-old retired teacher and former line dancing instructor in Maine fought off a home invader with some clever quick thinking!

Marjorie Perkins was asleep in bed in her Brunswick home when she was awoken at 2 a.m. to the terrifying sight of a person looming above her. There was some struggle and he attacked her, but she grabbed a chair as a shield and hit back. All that made him hungry. Her skills as a teacher gave her the quick idea to offer him snacks. 

She said, ‘Well, here’s a box of peanut butter and honey crackers. You can have that whole box.’ I gave him two containers of Ensure and I gave him two tangerines.” That’s when she called police. 

Perkins said she actually recognized her alleged attacker as a boy who used to mow her lawn many years ago and believed he was about 17 years old now.  “He did a darn good job,” she said. “I hope he gets help.” He was gone before cops got there but they caught him a few blocks away. 

